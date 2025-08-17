Insider Selling: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) CAO Sells $142,500.00 in Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) CAO Christopher Paul German sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,590. This represents a 61.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Christopher Paul German also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 9th, Christopher Paul German sold 3,817 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $308,222.75.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Christopher Paul German sold 2,069 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $139,016.11.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $97.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 2.38. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.57 and a 52-week high of $99.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $48.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 117.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,831.43%. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. Analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 47,575 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 491.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 85,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 70,824 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,042,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RYTM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.57.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

