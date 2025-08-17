Horizon Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 75,632.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,992 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $475,235,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,044,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of McKesson by 33.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,461,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,927,000 after acquiring an additional 365,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,861,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total transaction of $1,348,234.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,841.48. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total transaction of $244,807.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,148. This represents a 10.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,817 shares of company stock worth $37,461,210. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.27.

McKesson Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $672.86 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a 52-week low of $464.42 and a 52-week high of $737.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $709.57 and a 200 day moving average of $682.13. The company has a market capitalization of $83.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.32%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

