Horizon Investments LLC Raises Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,710,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,817,000 after acquiring an additional 108,050 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITW. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. The trade was a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $258.43 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $214.66 and a one year high of $279.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 90.89% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 52.59%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

