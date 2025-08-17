Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 9,521 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,737,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3,898.6% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 298,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after buying an additional 290,956 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 75.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after buying an additional 104,945 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 50.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after buying an additional 69,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 535.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 76,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 64,872 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of PJUL opened at $44.73 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $928.06 million, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

