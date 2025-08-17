Horizon Investments LLC Has $793,000 Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,293,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1,200.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 456,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,076,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. William Blair downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $462.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $534.71.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE:AMP opened at $502.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $521.74 and a 200-day moving average of $507.19. The company has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $396.14 and a one year high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.91%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

