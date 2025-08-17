Horizon Investments LLC Has $755,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 78.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 288.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 52.8% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on O. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.73.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.55. Realty Income Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 313.59%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

