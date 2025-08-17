Horizon Investments LLC Grows Stake in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Argus set a $32.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Corporation has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.10.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. CSX had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

