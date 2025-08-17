Horizon Investments LLC Buys 464 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Hsbc Global Res cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citizens Jmp cut KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.73.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $142.28 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.07. The company has a market capitalization of $126.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $142,573,261.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 82,171,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,844,191,703.20. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Barakett bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.92 per share, with a total value of $4,127,200.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,815,200. This represents a 23.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,281,394 shares of company stock valued at $413,158,033. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

