Horizon Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 47,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $298,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $85.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $95.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $115,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,147,423.36. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

