HFR Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. STERIS accounts for approximately 2.2% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $9,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 503.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,495 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.56, for a total value of $844,252.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,299.80. This trade represents a 83.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 4,110 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.96, for a total value of $994,455.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,467.56. The trade was a 15.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,959 shares of company stock worth $11,231,764. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STE shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $245.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $200.98 and a fifty-two week high of $252.79.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. STERIS’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

