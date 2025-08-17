HFR Wealth Management LLC Has $14.35 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

HFR Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,365 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 3.5% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,330,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,780,536,000 after buying an additional 294,993 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,444,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,114,950,000 after buying an additional 252,265 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Intuit by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,371,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,118,682,000 after acquiring an additional 498,030 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Intuit by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,890,282,000 after acquiring an additional 36,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Intuit by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,072,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,930,765,000 after acquiring an additional 771,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 72,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.29, for a total transaction of $53,700,530.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,063,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,808,208.55. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 25,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.25, for a total transaction of $19,293,708.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,291. The trade was a 52.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 target price on shares of Intuit and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $809.86.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $716.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $763.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $671.53. The company has a market cap of $199.93 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

