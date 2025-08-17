HFR Wealth Management LLC Has $10.97 Million Stake in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

HFR Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Dover comprises about 2.7% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $10,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dover by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,342,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,870,986,000 after buying an additional 106,679 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth $526,081,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Dover by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,182,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,530,000 after buying an additional 524,092 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Dover by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,726,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,896,000 after buying an additional 245,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dover by 7.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,272,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,586,000 after acquiring an additional 93,483 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dover from $219.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dover from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.92.

NYSE DOV opened at $176.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.54. Dover Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.04 and a twelve month high of $222.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.05. Dover had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 12.42%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

