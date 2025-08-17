Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by HFR Wealth Management LLC

HFR Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $7,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $67.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $82.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.05%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

