Heck Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,874 shares during the quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,788,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,732,000 after purchasing an additional 104,355 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Phillip Securities lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,796. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $290.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $798.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $301.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

