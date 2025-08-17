Head to Head Contrast: Carnival (NYSE:CUK) & Marcus (NYSE:MCS)

Carnival (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) and Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carnival and Marcus”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carnival $25.02 billion 0.21 $1.92 billion $1.85 14.78 Marcus $735.56 million 0.64 -$7.79 million $0.45 33.29

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Carnival has higher revenue and earnings than Marcus. Carnival is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marcus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

23.8% of Carnival shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Marcus shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Carnival shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Marcus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Carnival and Marcus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carnival 0 0 0 0 0.00 Marcus 0 0 3 1 3.25

Marcus has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 63.55%. Given Marcus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marcus is more favorable than Carnival.

Profitability

This table compares Carnival and Marcus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carnival 9.72% 27.88% 5.20% Marcus 1.91% 4.28% 1.88%

Volatility and Risk

Carnival has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marcus has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marcus beats Carnival on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carnival

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments. The NAA segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, P and O Cruises (Australia), Princess and Seabourn. The EA segment includes AIDA, Costa, Cunard, and P and O Cruises (UK). The Cruise Support segment includes a portfolio of port destinations and other services, all of which are operated for the benefit of cruise brands. The Tour and Other segment represents the hotel and transportation operations of Holland America Princess Alaska Tours and other operations. The company was founded on July 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Southampton, the United Kingdom.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names. The company also owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts, as well as manages full-service hotels, resorts, and other properties. In addition, it provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development; and manages condominium hotels under long-term management contracts. The Marcus Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

