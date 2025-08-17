Head-To-Head Comparison: Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) & First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) and First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Eagle Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eagle Financial Services pays out 57.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Foundation pays out -2.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Eagle Financial Services and First Foundation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Financial Services 0 0 0 0 0.00 First Foundation 0 2 1 0 2.33

Risk & Volatility

First Foundation has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 14.89%. Given First Foundation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Foundation is more favorable than Eagle Financial Services.

Eagle Financial Services has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Foundation has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Financial Services and First Foundation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Financial Services 13.59% 10.92% 0.67% First Foundation -13.94% -0.73% -0.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Eagle Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of First Foundation shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Eagle Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of First Foundation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eagle Financial Services and First Foundation”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Financial Services $54.73 million 3.42 $15.34 million $2.16 16.12 First Foundation $66.26 million 6.76 -$92.41 million ($1.41) -3.86

Eagle Financial Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Foundation. First Foundation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Foundation beats Eagle Financial Services on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley, Northern Virginia and Frederick, Maryland. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Marine Lending, and Wealth Management. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction and land development, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as secured and unsecured consumer loans, which include personal installment loans, personal lines of credit, automobile loans, and credit card loans. The company also offers fiduciary services; advisory services and investment products, including individual retirement accounts, mutual funds, tax-deferred annuities, 529 college savings plans, life insurance, long term care insurance, brokerage certificates of deposit, and other brokerage services; non-deposit investment products; and title insurance products. In addition, it provides ATM and debit cards; online bill payment services; wealth management services; and telephone, internet, and mobile banking services, as well as other commercial deposit account services, such as ACH origination and remote deposit capture services. The company operates through full-service branches, loan production offices, drive-through only facility, and ATM locations in the Virginia communities of Berryville, Winchester, Boyce, Stephens City, Purcellville, Warrenton, Leesburg, Ashburn, and Fairfax, as well as Maryland community of Frederick. Eagle Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Berryville, Virginia.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits. The company also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, it offers investment management and financial planning services; financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services; and treasury management services, such as bill pay, check/payee/ACH positive pay, wire origination, internal and external transfers, account reconciliation reporting, mobile deposit, lockbox, cash vault services and merchant processing. Further, the company provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. It operates through a network of branch offices and loan production offices. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

