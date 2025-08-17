Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) Price Tops $0.0008

Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Hamster Kombat token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hamster Kombat has a total market cap of $48.78 million and approximately $8.10 million worth of Hamster Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hamster Kombat has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118,237.59 or 0.99881614 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118,020.35 or 0.99655008 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.09 or 0.00345582 BTC.

Hamster Kombat Profile

Hamster Kombat’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,375,000,000 tokens. Hamster Kombat’s official website is hamsterkombat.io. Hamster Kombat’s official Twitter account is @hamster_kombat.

Hamster Kombat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) is a cryptocurrency . Hamster Kombat has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 64,375,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hamster Kombat is 0.00075224 USD and is up 1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $8,585,337.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hamsterkombat.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster Kombat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster Kombat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hamster Kombat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

