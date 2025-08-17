Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Holdings Lifted by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 182,299 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,182 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $13,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 6,861.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $185,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 18,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,831.44. This trade represents a 9.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Granite Construction Price Performance

GVA opened at $109.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.70 and a 200-day moving average of $86.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $111.43.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. Granite Construction’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 16.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Granite Construction Company Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Featured Stories

