Global View Capital Management LLC Sells 1,141 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Global View Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Global View Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,335,000 after purchasing an additional 538,126 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,148,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,739,000 after purchasing an additional 228,543 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,228,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,111,000 after purchasing an additional 211,332 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,627,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,347,000 after purchasing an additional 211,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 241,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,229,000 after purchasing an additional 182,743 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.03 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.82 and a 12 month high of $100.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.99 and its 200 day moving average is $100.00.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

