Global View Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Global View Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,869 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Global View Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Global View Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.23 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.08 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

