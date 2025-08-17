Global View Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,209,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,172,852,000 after purchasing an additional 447,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,594,216,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,641,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,141,000 after purchasing an additional 346,190 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,253,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,412,619,000 after purchasing an additional 337,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,038,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,278,563,000 after purchasing an additional 505,083 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $216.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.72 and its 200 day moving average is $216.72.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.