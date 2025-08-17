Global View Capital Management LLC Makes New $688,000 Investment in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Global View Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the first quarter worth about $324,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 43,846 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of FDNI opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average of $32.09.

About First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF

The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

