Global View Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Global View Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. Global View Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLBL. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,405,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 120,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLBL opened at $24.12 on Friday. Franklin Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $24.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.06.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

