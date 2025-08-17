Global View Capital Management LLC Invests $812,000 in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Global View Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000. Global View Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,813,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $490,000.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CTA stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.16. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $30.21.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

