Global View Capital Management LLC Has $23.22 Million Stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM)

Global View Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,165 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra Dow30 makes up approximately 8.4% of Global View Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Global View Capital Management LLC owned 5.77% of ProShares Ultra Dow30 worth $23,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the first quarter worth $231,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the first quarter worth $754,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Dow30 alerts:

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 stock opened at $101.25 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a twelve month low of $69.07 and a twelve month high of $107.60. The stock has a market cap of $425.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.25 and its 200 day moving average is $93.20.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.