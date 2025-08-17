Global View Capital Management LLC Has $209,000 Holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Global View Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSIG. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 902,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,084,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 103.2% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 182,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 92,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FSIG stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $19.33.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

