Global View Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

Global View Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Global View Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 18,311.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,010,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,127 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 6,721.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 819,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,150,000 after acquiring an additional 807,433 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,628,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,710,000 after acquiring an additional 453,428 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,720,000 after acquiring an additional 356,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $55,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.83.

Hershey Stock Down 1.3%

Hershey stock opened at $177.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.38. Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $208.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Hershey news, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,175. This trade represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,319 shares in the company, valued at $11,037,420. This represents a 7.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,311 shares of company stock worth $20,931,348 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

