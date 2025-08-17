George Kaiser Family Foundation Takes Position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. Progressive comprises 0.0% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,022,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,289,037,000 after buying an additional 622,590 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,346,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,362,039,000 after buying an additional 3,174,632 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Progressive by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,179,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,480,677,000 after buying an additional 710,684 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Progressive by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,058,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,451,602,000 after buying an additional 1,547,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,983,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,433,722,000 after buying an additional 915,643 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PGR. Citigroup began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Progressive from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.12, for a total transaction of $7,423,399.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 506,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,741,523.40. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total value of $2,017,201.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,767,027.20. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,313 shares of company stock valued at $28,349,549 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $247.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.14 and its 200-day moving average is $266.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Progressive Corporation has a 12-month low of $228.54 and a 12-month high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.25%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

