George Kaiser Family Foundation Takes $239,000 Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 40,841.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 499,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,480,000 after acquiring an additional 497,852 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the first quarter worth approximately $128,318,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Gartner by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 390,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $189,172,000 after acquiring an additional 253,288 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Gartner by 20.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,813,000 after acquiring an additional 211,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $144,022,000 after acquiring an additional 190,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $455.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.25.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,600. The trade was a 8.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Stock Down 1.8%

IT stock opened at $238.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $584.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $356.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

