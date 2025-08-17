George Kaiser Family Foundation Makes New Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $423.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $435.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $476.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $458.60.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

