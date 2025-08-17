George Kaiser Family Foundation Makes New Investment in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 112,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,000. Alkami Technology makes up about 0.4% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 114,550.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alkami Technology

In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $13,455,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 11,287,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,646,571.80. This trade represents a 6.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 7,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $203,341.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 238,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,754,557.92. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,396,162 shares of company stock valued at $29,692,440 and sold 27,690 shares valued at $785,288. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Alkami Technology Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of ALKT stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.94 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

