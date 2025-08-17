George Kaiser Family Foundation Acquires Shares of 597 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its position in Synopsys by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 59,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 603,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,853,000 after acquiring an additional 32,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $2,601,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price target on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synopsys from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $715.00 price target (up previously from $540.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Synopsys from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.67.

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total value of $3,550,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,427,144.52. This trade represents a 32.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total value of $5,204,832.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 71,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,782,750.77. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,686 shares of company stock worth $13,001,048. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $617.91 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.74 and a 1-year high of $651.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $558.90 and its 200 day moving average is $497.85. The company has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

