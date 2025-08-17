Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,200,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743,468 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.41% of Gates Industrial worth $114,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 441,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after buying an additional 156,346 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 48,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,224,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,615,000 after buying an additional 21,191 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corporation PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTES. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gates Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

