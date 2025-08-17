Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Shares Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Fresnillo PLC (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) were down 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.62 and last traded at $22.80. Approximately 11,023 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 8,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FNLPF shares. UBS Group lowered Fresnillo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, August 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

