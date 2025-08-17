Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 2,678 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. CacheTech Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $6,242,000. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,756,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,864,000 after acquiring an additional 68,815 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.4%

VEU stock opened at $69.53 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $69.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.