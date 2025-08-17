Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 1,961,427 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 59.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,334,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,961,427 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.3% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $60,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,308,000 after buying an additional 16,414,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,716,177,000 after buying an additional 6,672,276 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,336,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,292,000 after buying an additional 4,385,619 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,213,045,000 after buying an additional 3,177,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 767.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,234,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,112,000 after buying an additional 1,976,432 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $51.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $51.87.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.