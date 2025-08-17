Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $6.64 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of HON opened at $216.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.