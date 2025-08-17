Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $4.05 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,830,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,978,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,700,000 after buying an additional 220,326 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $85.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.00. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

