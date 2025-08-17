Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $12.77 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2,087.4% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,295,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,325,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,024 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $758,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture stock opened at $247.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $154.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $236.67 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.17.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

In related news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582.22. This trade represents a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,387.05. This represents a 21.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Argus set a $370.00 target price on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.21.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

