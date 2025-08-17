Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,891 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 0.7% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $18,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Mile Advisory grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,901 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Corient IA LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 122,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $131.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $110.33 and a fifty-two week high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.47.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

