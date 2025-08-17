Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 3,760 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,598,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,382 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,211,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,858,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,254,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,842 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,696,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,304 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,384.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 879,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,641,000 after acquiring an additional 820,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.67 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.51.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

