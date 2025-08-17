Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 113.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.33.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $206.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.35. The Allstate Corporation has a 12 month low of $176.00 and a 12 month high of $213.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 18.81%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

