Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 112 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Novartis by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Novartis by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,016 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE:NVS opened at $124.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $96.06 and a fifty-two week high of $124.83. The firm has a market cap of $262.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

