Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $292,000 Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 392,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,383,000 after buying an additional 67,483 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $693,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.16. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.05.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

