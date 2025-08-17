Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $11 Million Position in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 22,019 shares during the period. SEI Investments makes up approximately 2.7% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $11,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $51,773,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 9,563.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 470,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,526,000 after buying an additional 465,646 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 532,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,907,000 after acquiring an additional 277,252 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at about $21,407,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 756,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,358,000 after acquiring an additional 209,850 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 66,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $5,573,099.28. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 6,937,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,699,410.96. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $443,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,375. This represents a 79.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,126 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,349. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $88.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.60 and a 200-day moving average of $82.39. SEI Investments Company has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $93.96.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.72 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

