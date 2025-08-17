Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 29,887 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 124.3% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 160.9% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:DOC opened at $17.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 72.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $694.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.90%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a yield of 705.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,985.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 210,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,696.96. The trade was a 1.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 5,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $99,768.79. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 144,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,888.30. This represents a 4.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,560 shares of company stock valued at $249,898 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOC. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.