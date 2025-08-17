Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 895 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,631,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. NSI Retail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. NSI Retail Advisors LLC now owns 225,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,782,000 after buying an additional 93,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $339,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of IWM stock opened at $227.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.17 and a 200-day moving average of $209.76. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.