Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,269 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 266.6% in the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of PFEB stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.88. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $38.61. The firm has a market cap of $910.87 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

