Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 194,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,939,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,273,000 after acquiring an additional 22,567 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on XEL. Barclays increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 target price on Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $71.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.04 and a 52-week high of $74.57.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.