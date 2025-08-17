Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,079,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,814,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011,983 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 22,647.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,023,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,310,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970,598 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 701.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,470,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913,708 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $624,369,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,658,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,394,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431,248 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Daiwa America cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE BMY opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.45. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

